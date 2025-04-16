ASU welcomes new women's basketball head coach

Alabama State University is turning the page and starting a brand-new chapter in women’s basketball. ASU officially introduced Coach Johnetta Hayes as the new head coach of the Lady Hornets! Coach Hayes is no stranger to winning.

She’s a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year, with nearly 200 career wins. She led Texas Southern to multiple SWAC titles and postseason runs and just wrapped up a strong season as an assistant at Rutgers. She’s taking over for Freda Freeman-Jackson, a legend who coached at ASU for 27 seasons. Big legacy, but Coach Hayes is ready to build on it.