© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Whooping cough increases

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 14, 2025 at 7:21 PM EDT

Whooping Cough cases are skyrocketing across the country. Cases of the illness have risen an astronomical 15-hundred percent since 2021, and there's been ten deaths related to the infection so far this year.

Researchers say a decrease in children being vaccinated are to blame for the increase, with less children receiving the standard vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ProPublica Analysis says this is placing a higher risk than ever for young children of contracting potentially deadly diseases.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan