Whooping cough increases

Whooping Cough cases are skyrocketing across the country. Cases of the illness have risen an astronomical 15-hundred percent since 2021, and there's been ten deaths related to the infection so far this year.

Researchers say a decrease in children being vaccinated are to blame for the increase, with less children receiving the standard vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ProPublica Analysis says this is placing a higher risk than ever for young children of contracting potentially deadly diseases.