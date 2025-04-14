ASU Hosts Second Annual Global Leadership

Alabama State University is hosting the 2nd Annual Global Leadership Initiative in partnership with the W.E.B. Du Bois Honors Conference.

This year's theme is “Innovative Intersections: Leveraging Multidisciplinary Approaches for Solving Global Challenges.” Dr. Ram Alagan, Interim Director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Honors Program says ASU is a global campus.

On Tuesday, it’s Career Day and faculty presentations, where participants will share research from Social Sciences, STEM, Visual Arts, Business, and Health Sciences—all focused on real-world solutions. Wednesday, there will be a Montgomery Civil Rights Tour, followed by the Honors Gala, keynote speakers, and awards honoring outstanding student presenters and graduating seniors.