© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

ASU Hosts Second Annual Global Leadership

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 14, 2025 at 6:56 PM EDT

Alabama State University is hosting the 2nd Annual Global Leadership Initiative in partnership with the W.E.B. Du Bois Honors Conference.

This year's theme is “Innovative Intersections: Leveraging Multidisciplinary Approaches for Solving Global Challenges.” Dr. Ram Alagan, Interim Director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Honors Program says ASU is a global campus.

On Tuesday, it’s Career Day and faculty presentations, where participants will share research from Social Sciences, STEM, Visual Arts, Business, and Health Sciences—all focused on real-world solutions. Wednesday, there will be a Montgomery Civil Rights Tour, followed by the Honors Gala, keynote speakers, and awards honoring outstanding student presenters and graduating seniors.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan