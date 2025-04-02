New Lottery Bill

A second bill that would legalize a lottery and sports gambling in Alabama, could be reintroduced as early as this week.

It comes after a similar bill failed during the 2024 legislative session by just one vote. According to Senator Greg Albritton, the bill's sponsor, there appears to be support in the upper chamber for this year's version to get the 21 votes needed to pass the Senate. In addition to a lottery, Albritton's proposal also calls for legalized sports betting and electronic bingo at six locations across the state.