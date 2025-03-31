© 2025 WVAS
BernNadette Stanis “Thelma” Actress visits ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 31, 2025 at 8:55 PM EDT

Alabama State University Health Services celebrated Women’s History Month and Mental Wellness with an “Mindful Journaling” program.

Actress and Author, BernNadette Stanis known for her beloved role as “Thelma” from Good Times sitcom was the guest speaker. Stanis hosted a question and answer session with ASU students at the SheCare Wellness Pods and signed for her books, “Good Times, “Ain’t We Lucky We Got ‘Em: Memoir of an American Sweetheart” and “The Last Night.” Students were treated to complimentary journaling sheets and cookies from the Girls Scouts.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
