BernNadette Stanis “Thelma” Actress visits ASU

Alabama State University Health Services celebrated Women’s History Month and Mental Wellness with an “Mindful Journaling” program.

Actress and Author, BernNadette Stanis known for her beloved role as “Thelma” from Good Times sitcom was the guest speaker. Stanis hosted a question and answer session with ASU students at the SheCare Wellness Pods and signed for her books, “Good Times, “Ain’t We Lucky We Got ‘Em: Memoir of an American Sweetheart” and “The Last Night.” Students were treated to complimentary journaling sheets and cookies from the Girls Scouts.