WVAS News Recap

40 People Killed in Severe Storms

Updates More than 40 people have been killed by severe storms in the South and Midwest. The National Weather Service says at least 34 of the storms seen on Saturday were tornadoes with states like Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana all being impacted.

Alabama Storm Related Deaths

Several deaths are confirmed after at least seven tornadoes hit Alabama on Saturday. State officials say two fatalities were reported after an EF-3 tornado raged across Dallas County. A third person was killed in Talladega County, where an EF-2 tornado was tracked. National Weather Service officials in Birmingham say more survey teams were deployed today to Pike, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Walker counties.

Winterboro Storm Death

Local officials in Winterboro are confirming one death after a tornado touched down Saturday night. Authorities say the single victim was killed when a twister tore through his or her single-wide trailer. The victim's identity was not released. The storm also rampaged through the Winterboro High School campus, destroying a gymnasium and tossing a school bus. Crews were deployed at Monday to survey the damage.

Shark Attack Legislation

State lawmakers are moving ahead with legislation they hope will help prevent shark attacks off Alabama. Proponents of the measure, introduced by U.S. Senator Katie Britt and Rep. Gary Palmer, say it seeks to honor 16-year-old Lulu Gribbin, who lost her left hand and part of her right leg after she was attacked by a large shark last June. Officials say a second woman was attacked by a shark a few miles away roughly 90 minutes later. Lawmakers say the bill enjoys bipartisan support.

Superintendent Town Hall Meetings

The public is welcomed to attend town hall meetings with the two finalists for superintendent for Montgomery Public Schools. The Montgomery County Board of Education has scheduled Monday, March 24 for Dr. Zyickeyous Byrd, Former Superintendent of Selma City Schools, Alabama and Tuesday, March 25 for Dr. Harold Wright, Crowley Independent School District, Fort Worth, Texas. Both meetings will take place at Carver High School at 5p.m. Carver High School is located at 2001 West Fairview Avenue.

Community Health and Resource Fair

A Community health and resource fair will take place this weekend in Montgomery. Its sponsored by the Montgomery Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Vendors include area health and social service organizations, faith-based groups and small businesses. Resource booths will provide information on Men’s wellness, credit and debt. There will also be exercise demonstrations and massage therapy. The free event will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Alabama State Parks

State officials are encouraging residents and visitors to record and share their experiences at Alabama state parks. A spokesperson for the Alabama State Parks Ambassador Program says they hope to attract park regulars--such as hikers, bikers, photographers and adventure lovers to help showcase the state's natural beauty and inspire others to visit the parks. Those selected to take part in the program will be invited to document their experiences via photos and videos, which will be featured on Alabama State Parks' social media platforms and other promotions. If you'd like to participate, go to alapark.com/ambassadors

