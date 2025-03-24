News across Alabama

Future of Democracy

A forum entitled, “The Future of Democracy 60 years after the Selma to Montgomery March” will be taking place on Monday, March 24th at the Montgomery Interpretive Center on the campus of Alabama State University. The public is welcome to hear from panelists, Associate Director for Archives and Cultural Heritage Services, Dr. Howard Robinson, award winning journalist NY Times Best Selling Author, Michael Harriot and moderator Kynesha Brown with the Rollin to the Polls Voting Initiative. The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 1521 Harris Way. Its presented by the Rollin to the Polls Initiative and the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture at Alabama State University.

Civil Rights Violation Accusation

A Walker County deputy is pleading not guilty to a civil rights violation. Carl Carpenter appeared in federal court on Thursday facing charges in the death of former inmate Anthony Mitchell.

Carpenter is one of two Walker County Sheriff's deputies that was indicted in the case along with James Handley. Court documents state Carpenter was admitted to the psychiatric ward of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center after his indictment.

Rental Home Proposal

The Chelsea City Council is holding their first public hearing for a rental home community proposal. The community would run along Highway 11. The project is planned to feature 284 single-family homes including walking trails and a lake.

Rents are projected to range between two-thousand-five-hundred and three-thousand-dollars per month. Chelsea's mayor described the project as a 90-million-dollar investment over a three-year period.

Train Derailment

A train derailment in Greene County is being investigated. A spokesperson with Alabama and Gulf Coast Railways said a train and 18 cars derailed on Thursday.

The incident happened near Highway 39 and County Road 20. The spokesperson says no injuries were caused and hazmat was not involved.

Bessemer Fire

Firefighters are allowing a fire to burn itself out in a city junkyard. Bessemer firefighters began fighting the blaze on Friday morning with a plume of smoke seen across the city.

No injuries have been reported. Fire officials say a car in the junkyard started the fire, but no direct cause has been reported.

