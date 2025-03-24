American returns home after being detained for two years

An American who has been held in Afghanistan for over two years is back on U.S. soil. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says George Glezmann was set free after weeks of negotiations between the U.S. and Qatar. Glezmann thanked President Trump for his release after he landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The 66-year-old Delta Airlines mechanic was held captive by the Taliban after the group re-took control of Afghanistan. Rubio thanked Qatar for helping secure his release.