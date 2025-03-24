© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

American returns home after being detained for two years

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 24, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT

An American who has been held in Afghanistan for over two years is back on U.S. soil. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says George Glezmann was set free after weeks of negotiations between the U.S. and Qatar. Glezmann thanked President Trump for his release after he landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The 66-year-old Delta Airlines mechanic was held captive by the Taliban after the group re-took control of Afghanistan. Rubio thanked Qatar for helping secure his release.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan