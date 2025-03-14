© 2025 WVAS
USDA cuts programs in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is cutting two federal programs that help Alabama farmers provide fresh produce to local schools and foodbanks.

The programs, which invested millions of dollars into local farms, were abruptly canceled. They're the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program and the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program.

The federal funding cuts are among several others across the U.S. as the Trump Administration works to shore up government spending.
