Alabama Hospital Association releases report

A new report by the Alabama Hospital Association finds the hospital sector generates around 25-billion dollars a year for the state's economy.

The report, released Wednesday, also said that hospitals across the state employ approximately 77-thousand workers who are paid a combined total of 10-point-4 billion dollars in wages and salaries. In addition, the Association reported nearly 600-thousand inpatient admissions in 2023, along with 6-point-4 million outpatient visits and 2-point-2 million emergency room visits.