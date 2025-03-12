This weekend marked the 60th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday." Thousands gathered in Selma, Alabama for the annual walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate and recreate the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

Sixty years ago, civil rights demonstrators were attacked by police in a clash that shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Civil rights icon Sheyann Webb-Christburg says the weekend represents progress and the push for more to be done. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries led a bi-partisan congressional delegation of about 40 lawmakers during Sunday's ceremonies.