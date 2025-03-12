© 2025 WVAS
Bloody Sunday

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT

This weekend marked the 60th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday." Thousands gathered in Selma, Alabama for the annual walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate and recreate the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

Sixty years ago, civil rights demonstrators were attacked by police in a clash that shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Civil rights icon Sheyann Webb-Christburg says the weekend represents progress and the push for more to be done. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries led a bi-partisan congressional delegation of about 40 lawmakers during Sunday's ceremonies.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
