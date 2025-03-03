News at ASU

ASU Buzz Tour Ends with Smiles

The ASU Buzz Tour wrapped up the week with university leaders, students, and even the mascot, 'Stinger,' visiting high schools across Alabama and Georgia. The goal was to showcase what Alabama State University has to offer to prospective college students.

The tour includes presentations about ASU’s academic programs and activities, and today, students at Montgomery’s Carver and JAG High Schools will receive surprise scholarships. Dr. Freddie Williams, ASU’s Assistant VP for Student Affairs, says the tour provided high school students with a unique opportunity to explore new educational horizons and learn about the global perspective at ASU.

AI Yard Fest and ASU

Plans are being made to bring AI Yard Fest to Alabama State University. The daylong event with present top tech experts to students, faculty and staff including John Pasmore, Founder & CEO of Latimer.AI, the first inclusive Large Language Model, and Cristina Mancini, CEO of Black Girls Code.

Pasmore says topics will include AI innovation and equity in tech. The AI Yard fest will begin in March with stops to Alabama A&M University, Drake State Community and Technical College and in April to ASU. Its sponsored by HBCU Cares.

ASU Dedication

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees and President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. is inviting the public to the dedication of the Dr. Vivian W DeShields Auditorium.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 4th at 2 p.m. at the Ralph D. Abernathy Hall. Its located at 1625 Harris Way on the campus of ASU.