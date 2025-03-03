© 2025 WVAS
MPD Major Saba Coleman retires

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:10 PM EST

Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department is retiring after 24 years of service. The announced was made on Friday by the department.

Major Coleman’s dedication to the community, tireless service, and exceptional work as the public information officer have earned her widespread recognition and respect.

For more than four years, Major Coleman has played a pivotal role in connecting the department to Montgomery’s residents. We wish her all the best in her retirement.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
