MPD Major Saba Coleman retires
Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department is retiring after 24 years of service. The announced was made on Friday by the department.
Major Coleman’s dedication to the community, tireless service, and exceptional work as the public information officer have earned her widespread recognition and respect.
For more than four years, Major Coleman has played a pivotal role in connecting the department to Montgomery’s residents. We wish her all the best in her retirement.