Birmingham triple murder

Birmingham police are reporting an arrest has been made in connection with a triple shooting last year, that killed a 28-year old mother and her five-year-old son.

In a written statement, BPD said Wednesday night that the suspect, identified as 25-year old Jacorrian McGregor, was tracked down by U.S. Marshals and taken into custody on Von Dale Lane in the Killough Springs area.

The bodies of 28-year old Arkia Berry, five-year-old Landyn Brooks and 28-year old Eric Ashley, were all found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle on July 13, 2024. McGregor is facing three counts of capital murder.