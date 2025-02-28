© 2025 WVAS
Birmingham triple murder

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:28 PM EST

Birmingham police are reporting an arrest has been made in connection with a triple shooting last year, that killed a 28-year old mother and her five-year-old son.

In a written statement, BPD said Wednesday night that the suspect, identified as 25-year old Jacorrian McGregor, was tracked down by U.S. Marshals and taken into custody on Von Dale Lane in the Killough Springs area.

The bodies of 28-year old Arkia Berry, five-year-old Landyn Brooks and 28-year old Eric Ashley, were all found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle on July 13, 2024. McGregor is facing three counts of capital murder.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
