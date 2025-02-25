Crime Report Feb. 25

Grandson Accused of Killing Grandparents

A 21-year-old is accused of killing his grandparents in Huntsville. Investigators found Antoinette and Kenneth Skaggs dead inside their apartment on Carriage Court late Friday night. Their grandson allegedly admitted to officers that he killed the couple, but no cause of death has been released. He now faces two counts of murder.

Dothan Police are Searching for 18-year-old Suspect

Dothan PD is looking for a wanted criminal. Eighteen-year-old Kentrell Glasgow was accused of exchanging fire with someone in the 700 block of Tuskegee Avenue last Tuesday. He's charged with attempted assault and shooting into an unoccupied building. Anyone with information on Glasgow's whereabouts is urged to call the police.

MPD Officer Recovering

A Montgomery police officer injured during a traffic stop is expected to be okay. A 31-year-old man tried running away from the stop in the Monticello Drive area but was caught close by. An officer involved in the chase was treated for minor injuries. Charges against the suspect include second-degree assault.

