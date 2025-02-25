© 2025 WVAS
Alabama House District 11 Special Election

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:15 PM EST

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday set special election dates for Alabama House District 11. The seat was previously held by Rep. Randall Shedd, who resigned February 17th, to join the office of Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger.

The special primary election for Tuesday, May 13, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, June 10, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. House District 11 includes portions of Cullman and Blount counties.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
