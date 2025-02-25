Alabama House District 11 Special Election

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday set special election dates for Alabama House District 11. The seat was previously held by Rep. Randall Shedd, who resigned February 17th, to join the office of Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger.

The special primary election for Tuesday, May 13, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, June 10, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. House District 11 includes portions of Cullman and Blount counties.