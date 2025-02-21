© 2025 WVAS
Pandemic lawsuits

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:55 PM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday people in Alabama who experienced delays with their unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic can sue the state over the issue.

This decision follows a previous rejection by the Alabama Supreme Court of a lawsuit filed by 21 individuals who faced long waits for decisions on their claims, some of whom never received a decision or saw benefits suddenly stopped. In one case, a man's claim was dismissed after missing a deadline while on a ventilator.

The Alabama Supreme Court had dismissed the lawsuit, stating that plaintiffs must go through the unemployment agency's appeals process before suing. However, the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed, saying that this approach created an unfair situation.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
