ASU Foundation welcomes newest member

The newest member of Alabama State University's Foundation Board of Directors is Brandon J. Hurst. Hurst said he is humbled and grateful to be chosen to serve on the ASU Foundation Board.

Hurst who graduated in 2010 became a Chick-fil-A franchise owner at the age of 26, opening Baltimore, Maryland's first downtown location in 2015. Now, he owns locations in Brooklyn, New York. ASU's Col. (retired) Gregory Clark, the vice president of Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the ASU Foundation believes Hurst is a perfect fit for ASU's Foundation Board.