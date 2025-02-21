© 2025 WVAS
February is Black History Month!

ASU Foundation welcomes newest member

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:42 PM EST

The newest member of Alabama State University's Foundation Board of Directors is Brandon J. Hurst. Hurst said he is humbled and grateful to be chosen to serve on the ASU Foundation Board.

Hurst who graduated in 2010 became a Chick-fil-A franchise owner at the age of 26, opening Baltimore, Maryland's first downtown location in 2015. Now, he owns locations in Brooklyn, New York. ASU's Col. (retired) Gregory Clark, the vice president of Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the ASU Foundation believes Hurst is a perfect fit for ASU's Foundation Board.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan