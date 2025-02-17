© 2025 WVAS
Alabama Medicaid Bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:01 PM EST

A new bill in Alabama aims to speed up Medicaid coverage and prenatal care for low-income pregnant women. It allows Medicaid to cover a woman's outpatient care for up to 60 days while her application is being processed, helping bypass delays in approval.

Rep. Marilyn Lands, who introduced the bill, emphasized that early prenatal care is crucial, as delays in care can be harmful to both the mother and baby. Last year, many Alabama women didn't get prenatal care until late in pregnancy.

The bill, which passed the Alabama House of Representatives unanimously, is now moving to the Senate. It is seen as a pro-life measure by some Republicans.

Alabama has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S., especially among Black women. However, Alabama and Mississippi haven't expanded Medicaid, leaving many women in a coverage gap, unable to afford private insurance but not qualifying for Medicaid.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
