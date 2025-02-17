Alabama Medicaid Bill

A new bill in Alabama aims to speed up Medicaid coverage and prenatal care for low-income pregnant women. It allows Medicaid to cover a woman's outpatient care for up to 60 days while her application is being processed, helping bypass delays in approval.

Rep. Marilyn Lands, who introduced the bill, emphasized that early prenatal care is crucial, as delays in care can be harmful to both the mother and baby. Last year, many Alabama women didn't get prenatal care until late in pregnancy.

The bill, which passed the Alabama House of Representatives unanimously, is now moving to the Senate. It is seen as a pro-life measure by some Republicans.

Alabama has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S., especially among Black women. However, Alabama and Mississippi haven't expanded Medicaid, leaving many women in a coverage gap, unable to afford private insurance but not qualifying for Medicaid.

