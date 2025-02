Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s Beta Nu Omega Chapter and the Ivy Foundation in Montgomery are alerting the public that time is running out to apply for their Community Grants Program and their 2025 High School Scholarships.

Sorority member Tiffany Chaney says applicants for both programs can go to the website akabno.wildapricot.org for more information. The deadline to apply for both programs is February 28, 2025.