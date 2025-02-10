© 2025 WVAS
February is Black History Month!

Foodborne outbreak reported in South Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:15 PM EST

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health a foodborne outbreak reported in late January in Southwest Alabama is suspected to be associated with oysters from Louisiana.

The department is also investigating two foodborne illness complaints associated with oyster consumption. The total number of ill persons across all three department investigations is 11, with 3 persons seeking emergency room treatment.

Norovirus-like symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and/or cramps. Persons should follow their healthcare provider's recommendations. An investigation shows no one has been hospitalized in the Alabama as of now.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
