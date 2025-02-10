Foodborne outbreak reported in South Alabama

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health a foodborne outbreak reported in late January in Southwest Alabama is suspected to be associated with oysters from Louisiana.

The department is also investigating two foodborne illness complaints associated with oyster consumption. The total number of ill persons across all three department investigations is 11, with 3 persons seeking emergency room treatment.

Norovirus-like symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and/or cramps. Persons should follow their healthcare provider's recommendations. An investigation shows no one has been hospitalized in the Alabama as of now.