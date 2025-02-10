Alabama Legislative Update Feb. 10

Senate Passes Gender Bill

Alabama's Senate recently passed a bill that defines male, and female based on birth-reproductive organs. At least nine other states have similar laws. This follows President Trump’s executive order, which states there are only two sexes and rejects gender transition. State laws, however, govern state policies.

Senator April Weaver, a bill sponsor, stated men are born men, and women are born women, with no possibility of changing that. The bill passed the Alabama Senate 26-5, with all Democrats voting against it. It now moves to the House of Representatives.

Democratic Senator Linda Coleman-Madison didn’t dispute the definitions but expressed concern the bill would harm people by changing how they’re treated, warning it could result in violence.

Governor Kay Ivey has promised to sign the bill if it passes the House.

Gambling Bill Proposal

Lawmakers have mixed reactions to Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State address this week. Governor Ivey spoke about her accomplishments and what she called the “Alabama Momentum,” referring to the 93,000 jobs and $55 billion that has been invested in Alabama since she took office. State Senator Bobby Singleton was asked if the Legislature will deal with Gambling or lottery legislation this session.

Governor Ivey is also backing a parental leave bill for state workers and teachers, and she is also trying to get a bill passed that would make the Department of Veteran’s Affairs part of the Governor’s Cabinet.

Teachers Maternity Leave

Alabama teachers could get paid maternity leave. The bill died in the House last year, but it's considered a priority this time around. Currently, pregnant teachers have to build up their sick leave days in order to get paid after having a baby.

Roanoke Man Prison Sentence

Thursday, 41-year-old Clifford Lane Brown from Roanoke, Alabama, was sentenced to 228 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Brown was arrested in 2021, when deputies found him in a vehicle with a woman. He was holding a handgun and, upon a search, deputies discovered 76 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a needle, and ammunition.

Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2024. The investigation was conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and DEA.

