February is Black History Month!

Gov. Ivey supports Glock switch ban and cell phone ban

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:32 AM EST

After a violent year marked by multiple mass shootings in Alabama, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and many lawmakers from both parties are backing a proposed ban on so-called Glock switches and other conversion devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire like machine guns. Ivey is expected to push that proposal Tuesday as part of a broader package of public safety bills in her State of the State address.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed held a press conference Tuesday addressing public safety efforts. Montgomery Police Chief Jim Grayboys made opening remarks.

The news conference also called on state lawmakers to enact gun legislation. Alabama has one of the highest rates of gun violence in the U.S. In 2022, there were 1,278 gun-related deaths in Alabama, which was the fourth-highest gun death rate in the country.

Cellphone Ban

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday during her state of the state address announced her support for legislation introduced on the first day of the 2025 legislative session prohibiting the use of smart phones and other wireless communication devices in Alabama public schools.

The legislation introduced on February 4, 2025, by Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Leigh Hulsey will implement a statewide ban on the use of cell phones on public school campuses during times of instruction except as determined by local boards of education.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
