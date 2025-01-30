Lowndes County EMA Director dies

A local news outlet is reporting Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph has died.

The family made the announcement Wednesday saying Rudolph died Tuesday after battling health issues. Rudolph’s father-in-law, Rev. Courtney D Meadows said in a statement, “Beyond his professional service, he was a committed advocate for youth in athletics and education, as well as a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.” Funeral arrangements are pending.