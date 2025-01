The Grammys are adding more performers to this weekend's ceremony.

The Recording Academy announced Stevie Wonder, Lainey Wilson, Coldplay's Chris Martin and St. Vincent are among the acts added. Others include Brad Paisley, Janelle Monae, John Legend and Sheryl Crow.

This year's show will be used to help relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires. Music's Biggest Night will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday.