© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Child injured in shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted for a shooting that seriously injured a juvenile.

Montgomery Police are investigating the shooting into a building on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. on the 3200 Block of Raintree Dr. where a juvenile was struck and seriously injured.

A red Nissan Altima was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan