Child injured in shooting

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted for a shooting that seriously injured a juvenile.

Montgomery Police are investigating the shooting into a building on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. on the 3200 Block of Raintree Dr. where a juvenile was struck and seriously injured.

A red Nissan Altima was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

