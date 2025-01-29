Crime Report Jan. 29

Former Jailer Charged

A federal grand jury indicted a former jail administrator on charges of beating a handcuffed incarcerated person in an Alabama jail and then lying about it to state and federal law enforcement, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

33-year-old Christian Alexander Porter is accused of beating an unnamed handcuffed man who was incarcerated at the Crenshaw County Jail in October 2021, according to a statement from prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Alabama.

Porter is facing three charges: one count of deprivation of rights under the law, one count of falsifying records, and one count of witness tampering.

If he is found guilty, Porter faces up to 10 years for the civil rights violation, up to 20 years for the falsification of records, and up to five years for lying to federal investigators. Porter’s trial is set to begin in August 2025.

Former Marine Faces Murder Charge

In an update...A Dale County judge has been asked to decide whether a former Marine should be allowed to post bond in the alleged shooting death of his girlfriend.

The request was made during an Aniah's Law hearing Monday, for 31-year old Dustin Rigsbee, who prosecutors believe shot and killed 31-year old Harleigh Dills last Friday. Court records show Rigsbee's own mother called 911 to alert law enforcement that her son had killed Dills and feared he would harm himself.

Judge Stanley Garner is expected to issue a ruling before weeks end.

Hotel Suspect Arrested

Authorities in Houston County are holding a suspect in custody, after he was accused of abducting and sexually assaulting of a juvenile. It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at a hotel along the 2100 block of Ross Clark Circle.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 46-year old Stephen Spencer Ayers, allegedly forced a girl under the age of 18 into his room and inappropriately touched her before fleeing the scene on foot. Housekeepers who witness the incident called police, who arrived within minutes to apprehend him.

Ayers was booked into the Houston County Jail and charged with first degree kidnapping and first degree assault. Bond has been denied.

Escaped Inmate Captured

An escaped Alabama inmate is under arrest in North Texas. Pierson Anthony fled from a prison in Marion County. He and an accomplice were arrested this week at a Buc-ee's in Melissa.

Anthony is being held in the Collin County Jail but will be sent back to Marion County where he'll face new criminal charges.