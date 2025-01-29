© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

ASU heads to Honda Battle of the Bands

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST

Alabama State University’s Mighty Marching Hornets are set to make their way to Inglewood, California, this weekend to participate in the Honda Battle of the Bands.

The event will take place at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers with a 70,000-seat capacity.

The festivities are set to kick off at 1 p.m. on February 1, 2025, and will be hosted by Nick Cannon. This year’s lineup includes a performance by hip-hop artist GloRilla.

Honda has been a supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, for nearly 40 years. Through initiatives like the Honda Battle of the Bands and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has contributed over $14 million in grants.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
