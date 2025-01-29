ASU heads to Honda Battle of the Bands

Alabama State University’s Mighty Marching Hornets are set to make their way to Inglewood, California, this weekend to participate in the Honda Battle of the Bands.

The event will take place at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers with a 70,000-seat capacity.

The festivities are set to kick off at 1 p.m. on February 1, 2025, and will be hosted by Nick Cannon. This year’s lineup includes a performance by hip-hop artist GloRilla.

Honda has been a supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, for nearly 40 years. Through initiatives like the Honda Battle of the Bands and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has contributed over $14 million in grants.