This week's winter storm will likely have a major impact on crops in the Wiregrass. Aplin Farms in Mal-vern was covered by a blanket of snow on Tuesday.

Owner John Aplin tells "WTVY-TV" peaches, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries are some of the crops that could be affected. He says he'll have a better idea of how the crops were impacted in the next few weeks.