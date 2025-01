Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that took place last Sunday around 12:36 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the Interstate 85 South at Perry Hill Road in reference to a single-vehicle collision.

At the scene, passenger, 18-year-old Kimoree Sandria Turner of Montgomery, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died on January 21st from her injuries. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.