Birmingham immigration advocacy group to host workshops

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 24, 2025 at 9:08 AM EST

A Birmingham-based immigration advocacy group is responding quickly to President Donald Trump's executive order concerning undocumented immigrants.

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice announced Wednesday, plans to hold a series of "Know Your Rights" workshops across central Alabama. A number of attorneys have been retained to inform residents about what steps to take if government officials show up at their doors with deportation orders. The first workshop was held on Wednesday.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
