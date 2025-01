Montgomery Police are reporting the identity of a woman killed Sunday in a traffic accident. MPD and Fire Medics responded on Sunday, January 19, 2025 around 2:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hall Street to a single-vehicle collision.

At the scene, the driver of an SUV, 44-year-old Nekiva Vonte Hardy of Montgomery, was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.