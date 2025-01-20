Crime across Alabama

© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:41 AM EST

Hit and Run

Police in Gadsden are holding a person of interest in custody in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. It happened early Thursday morning along Stonewall Street and Madison Circle.

Door cam video from nearby residents shows the victim being struck by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that kept going. Hospital officials at UAB say the unidentified woman is expected to survive.

Inmate Attacks with Taser

A Jefferson County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after he reportedly held a sheriff's deputy hostage with a taser.

The incident happened Monday inside the jail facility in downtown Birmingham. The inmate, identified as 33-year old Reontay Harley, held the device to the deputy's head for about 20 minutes before he was overcome by other corrections officers. Both men were taken to UAB Hospital for medical evaluations.

Harley has been charged with first degree kidnapping, second degree assault and menacing.
 
