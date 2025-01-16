© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

MLK Scholarship Breakfast

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated’s Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation will be hosting its 29th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast in Montgomery this Saturday.

The AUL Education Foundation has sponsored the breakfast in honor of the Dr. King, a fraternity member and civil rights icon. Proceeds from the event will benefit high school students seeking to attend a college or university.

Richard Williams is the co-chair of Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation committee. The sold-out event will also present awards to four exceptional honorees; it will take place at 9 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in downtown Montgomery.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan