MLK Scholarship Breakfast

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated’s Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation will be hosting its 29th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast in Montgomery this Saturday.

The AUL Education Foundation has sponsored the breakfast in honor of the Dr. King, a fraternity member and civil rights icon. Proceeds from the event will benefit high school students seeking to attend a college or university.

Richard Williams is the co-chair of Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation committee. The sold-out event will also present awards to four exceptional honorees; it will take place at 9 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in downtown Montgomery.

