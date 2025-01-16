© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

IRS Extension Deadline

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:29 PM EST

The tax deadline for some small businesses affected by severe weather in 2024 is drawing near, the IRS is reminding owners. Small businesses in all or parts of 14 states and 2 territories that received extensions to file their 2023 returns due to natural disasters will need to file in 2025. Depending on their location, some have a Feb. 3, 2025 deadlines. For others, it’s May 1, 2025.

The IRS grants tax extensions to small businesses and others affected by severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes or natural occurrences like earthquakes if they’re designated a disaster by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those in designated areas automatically get the extra time.

All taxpayers in the entire states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina and those in parts of Alaska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia will have until May 1, 2025, to file their 2023 returns. For these taxpayers, May 1, 2025, will also be the deadline for filing their 2024 returns and paying any tax due
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
