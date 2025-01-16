District 3 Town Hall Meeting

Montgomery City Council Woman Marche Johnson is welcoming the public to a Town Hall Meeting on January 25th. Johnson says the breakfast style event will highlight the district’s wins and inform residents about resources.

There will be representatives from Youth Build, SBOSS, Park and Recreation, and Neighborhood Services. The meeting will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church, located at 2815 Forbes Dr, Montgomery. Doors will open at 9 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to be seated by 10 a.m. You may register at (334)-721-6003.