Happy New Year!

District 3 Town Hall Meeting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:36 PM EST

Montgomery City Council Woman Marche Johnson is welcoming the public to a Town Hall Meeting on January 25th. Johnson says the breakfast style event will highlight the district’s wins and inform residents about resources.

There will be representatives from Youth Build, SBOSS, Park and Recreation, and Neighborhood Services. The meeting will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church, located at 2815 Forbes Dr, Montgomery. Doors will open at 9 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to be seated by 10 a.m. You may register at (334)-721-6003.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
