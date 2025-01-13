Sewell makes history

Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell has been appointed to serve as a ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee's Oversight Subcommittee.

The selection also marks the first time in the 236-year history of the Committee, a Black woman has ever served on the important tax-writing panel. Sewell, who was first elected in 2011 to represent District 7 in the U.S. House of Representatives, vowed to continue fighting to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare, to ensure the nation's tax system benefits all Americans.