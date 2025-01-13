© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Sewell makes history

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:51 PM EST

Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell has been appointed to serve as a ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee's Oversight Subcommittee.

The selection also marks the first time in the 236-year history of the Committee, a Black woman has ever served on the important tax-writing panel. Sewell, who was first elected in 2011 to represent District 7 in the U.S. House of Representatives, vowed to continue fighting to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare, to ensure the nation's tax system benefits all Americans.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan