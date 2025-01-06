Influenza cases

As public school students return to classes today, there are heightened concerns about the spread of the flu in Alabama.

This, as the CDC has listed Alabama as one of six states with the highest levels of illnesses related to influenza. Last week, hospital emergency rooms reported a 17-percent increase in patients suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says he doesn't anticipate the current outbreak peaking until early February.