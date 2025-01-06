Frigid Weather

Central Alabama is experiencing cold weather with highs around 40 and lows in the teens or 20s. A hard freeze is expected tonight, with temperatures plunging into the low 20s. Patchy frost will stretch across Alabama, and a cold front will bring even colder air into the region.

A meteorologist at the National Weather Service Center in Birmingham says they are seeing a few snow showers north of I-20. The forecaster suggests bringing plants and animals inside due to temperatures predicting to be 12 to 25 degrees below normal.

Winter Solstice

Cold and dark winter weather is impacting much of the U.S., but not for long. The amount of daylight has been increasing since the winter solstice on December 21st. Most of Alabama will gain about 30 minutes of sunlight by the end of the month. The coastal region will get an extra 20 minutes.

In northern states, like Washington, Montana, and North Dakota, there will be an extra hour of daylight by February 1st.

The total hours of daylight will continue to increase until the summer solstice on June 20th.