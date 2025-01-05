Incident at Montgomery Airport

An incident occurred early yesterday morning at the closed TSA Security Checkpoint at the Montgomery Regional Airport. A glass window was damaged by a single gunshot fired by an unidentified individual who is now in custody.

MGM Airport Police and personnel responded promptly, and no injuries occurred. Normal operations resume at 4 a.m., and there is no ongoing threat to passengers, staff, or the public. The TSA checkpoint is fully operational, ensuring that travelers can proceed safely with their plans without disruptions.

“We are grateful for the swift response from our local law enforcement, which ensured the safety of everyone at the airport,” said Wade A. Davis, C.M. MGM Executive Director. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all passengers.”

Montgomery Regional Airport is working closely with law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues and the subject is in custody. Additional information at flymgm.com is available.