Happy New Year!

WVAS Crime Report- Jan. 2

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:41 PM EST

Gas Station Robbery

The search continues for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Greene County, that left three people dead. It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on St. Peter's Street in the town of State Line.

Investigators say the shooter waited behind the building for workers to open the door, then shot one person outside and went inside and shot two others after robbing the store. He later fled the scene in one of the victims car, but abandoned it a few miles down the road.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has posted a photo of the adult male on its website. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Delivery Driver Killed

Following a record breaking year that saw 151 homicides, the City of Birmingham recorded its first shooting death Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 pm along the 400 block of Roebuck Drive in the eastern part of the city.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity was not released, was an adult male pizza delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint. His body was found on the ground near his vehicle in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So-far, there have been no arrests in this case.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
