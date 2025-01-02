WVAS Crime Report- Jan. 2

Gas Station Robbery

The search continues for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Greene County, that left three people dead. It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on St. Peter's Street in the town of State Line.

Investigators say the shooter waited behind the building for workers to open the door, then shot one person outside and went inside and shot two others after robbing the store. He later fled the scene in one of the victims car, but abandoned it a few miles down the road.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has posted a photo of the adult male on its website. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Delivery Driver Killed

Following a record breaking year that saw 151 homicides, the City of Birmingham recorded its first shooting death Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 pm along the 400 block of Roebuck Drive in the eastern part of the city.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity was not released, was an adult male pizza delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint. His body was found on the ground near his vehicle in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So-far, there have been no arrests in this case.