Tornadoes and severe weather in Montgomery and surrounding areas

Severe Weather

Millions of people were under severe weather warnings across the U.S. this weekend. The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm outbreak with damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail likely spread from Texas to central Gulf Coast.

Multiple tornadoes have been reported in Texas, Lousiana, Alabama and Mississippi over the past few days. A tornado killed at least one person near Houston on Saturday, and the storm caused damage to buildings and caused power outages. More tornadoes are expected throughout the weekend.

Alabama Power Crews Restore Service Following Severe Storms

Alabama Power is working to restore electricity to thousands of customers impacted by the severe weather that swept through central Alabama overnight.

Less than 1,000 customers remain without power, down from over 10,000 earlier in the day. The storms left behind damage, including broken utility poles and downed power lines. Statewide, roughly 4,000 customers are still without service, including parts of Lowndes County, Dallas County, and Montgomery.

Power restoration efforts are expected to be completed before Monday morning.

Montgomery Experiences Two Tornadoes

The City of Montgomery reports two tornadoes hit the area early on Sunday morning, with the heaviest damage reported in the Spring Valley neighborhood off Woodley Road. Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed expressed gratitude that there were no major injuries or fatalities.

Emergency responders, utility crews, and other agencies have been working to clear debris, remove downed power lines, and restore services.

Most roads in Montgomery County are now cleared. Residents are encouraged to report storm damage by calling 334-625-2339, emailing ema@montgomeryal.gov, or using the agency’s mobile app.

