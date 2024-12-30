© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Former president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST

The political world is mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described Carter as someone who "personified the true meaning of leadership through service, compassion, and integrity."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Carter’s "legacy and leadership," calling him a "great man, a great role model, and a great humanitarian."

Carter’s passing marks the end of an era for a leader who dedicated his life to public service and humanitarian work both in the U.S. and globally.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
