Former president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

The political world is mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described Carter as someone who "personified the true meaning of leadership through service, compassion, and integrity."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Carter’s "legacy and leadership," calling him a "great man, a great role model, and a great humanitarian."

Carter’s passing marks the end of an era for a leader who dedicated his life to public service and humanitarian work both in the U.S. and globally.