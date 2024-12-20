© 2024 WVAS
Medical fraud in Huntsville

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST

A former Huntsville doctor and her wife are being punished for fraud at three family practices in north Alabama.

The Department of Justice announced this week that Francene Gayle was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for fraud and prescription violations. Her practices billed insurers for years for prescribing drugs like methadone and oxycodone even when she wasn't seeing the patients.

More than two-million-dollars was paid out for fraudulent bills to insurers. Her wife was a co-owner of the practices and also sentenced to more than three-years.
