Dothan bus driver released from jail

The Dothan bus driver who's accused of dragging a child down the street is released from jail. Steven Valentine posted bond shortly after his arrest on Monday.

He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police say a child's arm and backpack got caught in the bus doors, and Valentine drove a good 150 feet before realizing what happened.

They say the biggest issue is he didn't notify authorities. Valentine has been placed on leave pending an investigation. The child is reportedly doing okay.