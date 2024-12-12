© 2024 WVAS
Dothan bus driver released from jail

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:57 PM EST

The Dothan bus driver who's accused of dragging a child down the street is released from jail. Steven Valentine posted bond shortly after his arrest on Monday.

He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police say a child's arm and backpack got caught in the bus doors, and Valentine drove a good 150 feet before realizing what happened.

They say the biggest issue is he didn't notify authorities. Valentine has been placed on leave pending an investigation. The child is reportedly doing okay.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
