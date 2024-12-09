RSA releases performance report

A new report released by the Retirement Systems of Alabama, claims state pension funds have had their best year ever.

According to the monthly Advisor newsletter, the Teachers Retirement System investment account saw a 21.1 percent return this year, while the Employees Retirement System and the Judicial Retirement Fund each had a 22.2 percent return in 2024.

Retirement system chief executive officer David Bronner called it the best investment performance in the group's 85-year history.