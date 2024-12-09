© 2024 WVAS
Crime Report Dec. 9

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST

Wrongful Death

The family of a 16-year-old boy killed in a DUI crash last month is suing the bar that served the driver.

The wrongful death lawsuit names Tuscaloosa bar Copper Top as well as the driver who allegedly caused the accident, Rachael Robinson. The suit alleges the bar over-served Robinson and continued to sell her alcohol after knowing she was intoxicated.

The family of KeJavien Summerville claims this directly led to the wrong-way crash that claimed his life. Robinson is charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, and driving under the influence.

Historic Church Destroyed by Fire

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed nearly 200-year-old First Baptist Church in Abbeville.

The fire, which occurred overnight on December 3, destroyed the sanctuary and Sunday School rooms. The fire chief predicts that the burning will continue for several days due to the nature of the building materials.

Search for Missing Boy Continues

Efforts to find Hunter Slezak, the missing 7-year-old boy, are ongoing after the discovery of his father and another man's bodies last Saturday off Dauphin Island.

The search was briefly suspended by the Coast Guard but was revived with the use of a grappling hook to search debris. The boy remains missing, and authorities continue to investigate.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
