Crime Report Dec. 9

Wrongful Death

The family of a 16-year-old boy killed in a DUI crash last month is suing the bar that served the driver.

The wrongful death lawsuit names Tuscaloosa bar Copper Top as well as the driver who allegedly caused the accident, Rachael Robinson. The suit alleges the bar over-served Robinson and continued to sell her alcohol after knowing she was intoxicated.

The family of KeJavien Summerville claims this directly led to the wrong-way crash that claimed his life. Robinson is charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, and driving under the influence.

Historic Church Destroyed by Fire

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed nearly 200-year-old First Baptist Church in Abbeville.

The fire, which occurred overnight on December 3, destroyed the sanctuary and Sunday School rooms. The fire chief predicts that the burning will continue for several days due to the nature of the building materials.

Search for Missing Boy Continues

Efforts to find Hunter Slezak, the missing 7-year-old boy, are ongoing after the discovery of his father and another man's bodies last Saturday off Dauphin Island.

The search was briefly suspended by the Coast Guard but was revived with the use of a grappling hook to search debris. The boy remains missing, and authorities continue to investigate.