Space heater dangers

The Red Cross of Alabama is warning folks about the dangers of space heaters as the weather cools off. While they have their perks, space heaters are responsible for one-third of house fires.

The Red Cross says the heaters should be inspected for frayed cords, and they should never be plugged into an extension cord. Also, space heaters should be kept away from anything flammable, like upholstery.

The Red Cross recommends investing in a space heater that automatically turns off when it's knocked over.