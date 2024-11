ASU will host its Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 23, during the football game against Prairie View A&M University. The event will honor all branches of the military.

Colonel Shamekia N. Toliver, commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, will serve as the honorary captain. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. at ASU Stadium, with festivities led by ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.