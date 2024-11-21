© 2024 WVAS
Alabama Legislative Update

By Melanie Hogan
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:36 PM EST

Kids Online Safety Act

Alabama is joining a national effort to increase federal online protections for children. Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Congress to pass the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act before the end of the year.

Marshall, and a coalition of 31 other state leaders, say lawmakers need to address the growing mental health crisis linked to social media use. Suggestions include mandatory default safety settings, disabling algorithms that keep kids scrolling, and providing parents with the tools to identity harmful behavior.

2025 Gaming Bills

Gambling is expected to be a significant issue in Alabama’s next legislative session.

State Representative Sam Jones expressed interest in revisiting gambling legislation, following his failed attempt to pass a House bill on the matter in the last session. Multiple gaming bills are anticipated.
